Mkhwebane sends Ramaphosa ultimatum to reverse her suspension, or face legal action

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa demanding the immediate reversal of her suspension.

Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane with immediate effect last week, pending the outcome of an impeachment process in parliament. Impeachment hearings are due to start on July 11.

In an eight-page letter dated June 13, Mkhwebane described her suspension as illegal and irrational. She demanded Ramaphosa reverse his decision to suspend her and indicate he had done so by no later than 5pm on Tuesday.

Mkhwebane told the president, in the strongly-worded letter, that if he failed to reverse her suspension, she would refer the issue to court as a matter of urgency, without further notice to the president.

This, she added, was to protect her “violated” constitutional and other rights as a result of Ramaphosa’s conduct in unlawfully suspending her.