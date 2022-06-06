Mkhwebane turns to African human rights commission for help
Public protector accuses SA of violating her right of access to independent courts
06 June 2022 - 19:38
In yet another attempt to halt an impeachment process, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has approached the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, accusing SA of violating her right of access to independent courts by seeking her removal.
Her domestic litigation over the rules governing her impeachment reached the end of the road in February when the Constitutional Court cleared the path for an impeachment process in parliament. This is scheduled to begin in July. A decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa on whether she will be suspended is also imminent. ..
