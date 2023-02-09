New Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad saddles a wild horse

Executive pay schemes and missing institutional investors are two of the major causes of the disintegration of companies like Nampak and Tongaat, say analysts
There is a reason to be deeply sceptical about Themba Khumalo’s evangelical defence of his sketchy R900m Tottenham Hotspur deal. But what his response reveals most is the agency’s attitude towards ...
Mining & energy minister Gwede Mantashe says it’s all good, but mine bosses don’t agree
In towns and cities across the country visited by the FM, the stories we were told were of a bracing reality at odds with the fanciful story of progress espoused by President Cyril Ramaphosa. For how ...
The premise of William MacAskill’s book is simple: what we do now will have enormous consequences for multitudes
There was a time not so long ago when Joburg was an echo of Gbadolite, the town on the edge of the Congolese rainforest upon which Mobutu Sese Seko lavished millions, for it was his hometown.
Gbadolite had two palaces, modern hospitals and schools, an international airport whose arrivals included Pope John Paul II, UN secretary-general Boutros Boutros-Ghali and US televangelist Pat Robertson. There was a five-star hotel for those arrivistes not flash enough to crack an invite to one of the palaces.
But all the money Mobutu spent on it went just so far. Drive out of town to where the tarred roads ended abruptly as rutted muddy tracks leading into the forest and you understood that Gbadolite was a bubble of crazed wealth — a bit like Joburg in more recent years.
All that is changing fast. These days, flashy Sandhurst and its Gbadolite-style palaces look like the diplomatic quarters of cities such as Maputo or Luanda — nice pads but bomb-crater roads outside the gate rendering fleets of handmade automobiles quite useless.
Sandhurst at least has power, unlike the hard-pressed residents of most other districts who must every day bear arms against the two donkeys of the apocalypse: load-shedding and water outages.
Into the fray comes Thapelo Amad, provincial chair of Al Jama-ah, who, thanks to an ANC-EFF deal, is now mayor of the heartbeat of the South African economy.
Coalition politics is the wildest of feral mustang horses and so shiny are those levers of power that Amad’s tenure might not be long. Meanwhile, Joburgers will have a brief chance to see how well Amad’s chosen MMCs fare, such as Kenny Kunene at transport.
Those woods are lovely, dark and deep, and they have promises to keep, and miles to go before Joburg sleeps.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
New Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad saddles a wild horse
There’s a rough ride in store for the leader of the country’s heartland
There was a time not so long ago when Joburg was an echo of Gbadolite, the town on the edge of the Congolese rainforest upon which Mobutu Sese Seko lavished millions, for it was his hometown.
Gbadolite had two palaces, modern hospitals and schools, an international airport whose arrivals included Pope John Paul II, UN secretary-general Boutros Boutros-Ghali and US televangelist Pat Robertson. There was a five-star hotel for those arrivistes not flash enough to crack an invite to one of the palaces.
But all the money Mobutu spent on it went just so far. Drive out of town to where the tarred roads ended abruptly as rutted muddy tracks leading into the forest and you understood that Gbadolite was a bubble of crazed wealth — a bit like Joburg in more recent years.
All that is changing fast. These days, flashy Sandhurst and its Gbadolite-style palaces look like the diplomatic quarters of cities such as Maputo or Luanda — nice pads but bomb-crater roads outside the gate rendering fleets of handmade automobiles quite useless.
Sandhurst at least has power, unlike the hard-pressed residents of most other districts who must every day bear arms against the two donkeys of the apocalypse: load-shedding and water outages.
Into the fray comes Thapelo Amad, provincial chair of Al Jama-ah, who, thanks to an ANC-EFF deal, is now mayor of the heartbeat of the South African economy.
Coalition politics is the wildest of feral mustang horses and so shiny are those levers of power that Amad’s tenure might not be long. Meanwhile, Joburgers will have a brief chance to see how well Amad’s chosen MMCs fare, such as Kenny Kunene at transport.
Those woods are lovely, dark and deep, and they have promises to keep, and miles to go before Joburg sleeps.
EDITORIAL: How the vultures won in Joburg
NATASHA MARRIAN: Coalition partners in chaos
EDITORIAL: Drop the political posturing and just serve our cities
New Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad pledges to prioritise service delivery
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Myopic municipalities kill the golden goose
Joburg to engage finance minister over R5bn it owes service providers
ANC dominates new Joburg mayoral committee
EDITORIAL: Drop the political posturing and just serve our cities
Ousted Joburg mayor to take on John Steenhuisen as DA leader
Al Jama-ah councillor Thapelo Amad elected Joburg mayor
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.