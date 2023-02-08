Opinion / Editor's Note

ROB ROSE: Beware South African Tourism’s Iron Fist

There is a reason to be deeply sceptical about Themba Khumalo’s evangelical defence of his sketchy R900m Tottenham Hotspur deal. But what his response reveals most is the agency’s attitude towards transparency and democracy

08 February 2023 - 21:00 Rob Rose

Back in 2012, as articles began to appear suggesting that R203m in government money would be spent upgrading former president Jacob Zuma’s home in Nkandla, public works minister Thulas Nxesi demanded that the might of the state be trained on those who had dared to leak that information.

The media, and City Press in particular, had published “top secret” documentation, breaking the law, he thundered. “This therefore calls for an investigation to be launched to determine how City Press illegally ended up in possession of this document,” he said. ..

