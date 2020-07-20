News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 115: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 364,328, there have been 191,059 recoveries and 5,033 deaths to date

20 July 2020 - 06:00

Lockdown day 115: Pictures of the day

An aerial picture shows a row of freshly dug graves at a section of the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg
