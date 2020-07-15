The matter of masks

President Cyril Ramaphosa likes to remind us that Covid-19 is caused by a virus, but spread by human contact and behaviour. It is, indeed, important to acknowledge that the spread of the disease will be determined by the choices we make and how we behave.

But it is troubling how often the government has relied on fear, fines and brute force to force behavioural change. For example, hundreds of thousands of arrests were made in an attempt to enforce social distancing and stay-at-home policies. It is easy to interpret this as both a sad reflection of our broken society and of our lack of trust in the government. But it should be acknowledged that, at least in the initial phases of the pandemic, there was substantial urgency and peril, and it was understandable that the government resorted to command-and-control strategies and high-stakes penalties.

Many experts now say that the coronavirus is likely to remain a threat until 2022 — which means we need a change of strategy.

Behavioural change and social norms cannot be legislated or established by decree; they are promoted, encouraged and nurtured through grassroots partnerships with local champions. This has been true of the HIV/Aids epidemic and it is true of the current pandemic.