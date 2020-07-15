Are social grants reaching the people?

Given the extent of the Covid-19 crisis, it is crucial to ensure that the most vulnerable in SA get relief against the adverse effects of the pandemic.

Around the world, governments have expanded their social protection systems as a means of providing relief to struggling populations. As of May 22, 190 countries had planned, introduced or adapted 1,000 social-protection measures. This is more than an eightfold increase in such measures, in just two months.

In SA, a similar rollout took place. From May, the government expanded its sophisticated social grants system for six months by increasing the amounts of existing grants, while also introducing a special Covid-19 grant. This policy announcement was particularly salient, considering that the country’s poorest earners were expected to be most adversely affected by the pandemic and subsequent national lockdown.

But have these individuals actually received some relief during the lockdown?