‘Distress grant’ misses the mark

The Covid-19 shock also devastated labour earnings for millions of households. In the absence of data on pre-lockdown household income, we cannot directly observe poverty changes over the lockdown period. To gain a sense of these changes, Jain and her co-authors matched job-losers and job-keepers who have similar education and types of jobs, among other characteristics, and then compared their lockdown household incomes. This approach suggests that between 15% and 30% of those who lost jobs during the hard lockdown fell into poverty in April, depending on which poverty line is used.

The Nids-Cram survey asked mainly about people’s situations in April, when the level 5 lockdown was in place but the government’s Covid-19 basic package of support had yet to be implemented. The slow pace of the economic policy intervention, and the weaknesses of the existing pre-Covid-19 support structure, left a vast group of vulnerable workers unprotected. While the temporary employer/employee relief scheme (Ters) was in place, only one in five workers who were furloughed because of Covid-19 (with or without pay) reported receiving Ters benefits. Again, the poorest and most vulnerable workers were least likely to receive this support. We estimate that the poverty impact of the pandemic could have been mitigated if the government had introduced its Covid-19 basic package of support earlier.

The child support grant — topped up in May — reached the households of six out of every 10 workers whose employment was terminated. However, the households of three in 10 had no income from grants at all. Very few of the respondents surveyed in May and June reported receiving the new social relief of distress grant (SRDG) — which is unsurprising, given its well-publicised implementation failures.

The delays and implementation failures of the Covid-19 basic package of support have come at a huge social cost. They show the weaknesses of SA’s existing social support structures for those who lose jobs.

While there will be some labour market recovery in the following months, the data suggests that the increase in unemployment will persist well beyond the immediate public health crisis, and that the labour market that emerges after the Covid-19 crisis may be even more unequal than the one that preceded it.

Forthcoming waves of Nids-Cram will allow us to evaluate these developments, as well as the impacts of government emergency relief.