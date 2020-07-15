Youth unemployment: Urgent shift needed

Youth unemployment has long been a crisis in SA, but Covid-19 has pushed the country into uncharted waters. The pandemic and the resulting national lockdown have caused a recession unlike anything SA has seen in generations — if ever.

Not only is the economy expected to contract by 7.2% in 2020 — the largest in at least 90 years — but uncertainty around the timing and magnitude of recovery has sent seismic shocks into the labour market, especially for young adults.

According to the first-wave results of the recent National Income Dynamics Study: Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (Nids-Cram), adult employment dropped from 57% in February to 48% in April. If we narrow that further, to just young adults, youth employment (ages 18-29) plummeted from 43% in February to 29% in April, if temporary workers are excluded.

If there’s any hope of staving off generations-long socioeconomic damage, there needs to be an urgent shift in the thinking around the kind of jobs and career paths that can provide unemployed youth with meaningful work experience.

Responses to this issue can no longer rely on traditional industry and enterprise to create jobs; these sectors represented a declining share of GDP even before the pandemic. Instead, we need to think more creatively about how to generate entirely fresh types of employment for young adults, in the way that community health workers have opened new career paths around the world while improving health outcomes.