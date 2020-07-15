Living on the edge

As SA moved into lockdown on March 27, the nation mobilised to get support to households. Many people were working hard on the frontlines to feed and help the poor. But the rest of us, locked in our homes, wondered what we would find on the other side.

More than 110 days later, it is apparent that the coronavirus and the lockdown are taking their toll. Infections are just one part of this. The impact on livelihoods and hunger is another.

This is revealed in the National Income Dynamics Study: Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (Nids-Cram), a telephonic survey of people broadly representative of those, 15 years or older, who were surveyed in Nids 2017.

Of the sample interviewed in May and June this year, two in five reported that their households had lost their main source of income since the lockdown began.

This has had devastating consequences for food security and household hunger: 47% of those interviewed reported that their households ran out of money to buy food in April; 21% reported that someone in the household had gone hungry in the previous seven days; and 15% reported that a child was among those who had gone hungry.

This has occurred despite commendable emergency relief efforts from the government and society at large in responding to the crisis. Top-ups to 18.2-million social grants were paid from May; the payout of the new Covid-19 special-relief-of-distress grant commenced in mid-June; and philanthropists and civil society pulled together to help those in need.