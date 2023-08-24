News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Tempting investments in the Western Cape

From a country town to the Atlantic seaboard, homes to cherish

24 August 2023 - 05:00
Hout Bay, Cape Town
WHERE: Hout Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R10.995m

WHO: Seeff

Set amid landscaped gardens on a sprawling 2,385m² plot, this six-bedroom home in Mount Rhodes Estate has expansive indoor and outdoor living and entertainment areas. Features include stone-clad walls, airconditioning and underfloor heating throughout, an inverter system and a three-car garage. 

Swellendam, Western Cape
WHERE: Swellendam, Western Cape

PRICE: R5.2m

WHO: Seeff

This country home has high ceilings, wooden flooring and a wraparound patio. The bathrooms and kitchen have been modernised. There are three en suite bedrooms, a guest suite with a private entrance, large garden and pool. It also has a laundry, garaging for four cars and a workshop area. 

Llandudno, Cape Town
WHERE: Llandudno, Cape Town

PRICE: R33m

WHO: Seeff

This African-chic beach house in Fisherman’s Bend has five en suite bedrooms, two of which have separate entrances and sundecks with sea views. There are multiple living areas, airconditioning in all the bedrooms, a Sonos sound system, heated swimming pool, 30,000l rainwater tank and automated irrigation. 

