HOT PROPERTY: Get set for Plett

Multilevel home with ocean and Robberg mountain views has six bedrooms and 6½ bathrooms

22 June 2023 - 05:00
Mountain View, Joburg
Mountain View, Joburg

WHERE: Mountain View, Joburg

PRICE: R4.995m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty 

Set in an elevated position with city views, this architect-designed home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple reception areas. The pool and deck area overlooks a huge indigenous garden. Other features include a borehole, solar power system and double-storey staff accommodation. 

Morningside, Joburg
Morningside, Joburg

WHERE: Morningside, Joburg

PRICE: R17m

WHO: Seeff

Set in the exclusive Villa Fiori Estate, this cluster has four en suite bedrooms, multiple living areas and an enclosed entertainment patio, pool, built-in Jacuzzi and fire pit. Other features include a 14-seater cinema, borehole and sprinkler system, water tanks, solar panels and a generator.  

Plettenberg Bay
Plettenberg Bay

WHERE: Plettenberg Bay

PRICE: R29m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty 

This multilevel home with ocean and Robberg mountain views has six bedrooms, 6½ bathrooms and various open-plan living and dining areas that flow to a covered patio, pool and entertainment area. There is also a self-contained flatlet with a separate entrance and storage space.

HOT PROPERTY: Fresnaye sea views for R100m

The home has four en suite bedrooms, a chef’s kitchen and multiple open-plan living areas that flow to an outdoor entertainment area and pool
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: A home in Bishopscourt for R38m

This light-filled house has four en suite bedrooms and multiple living areas that flow to a garden and pool
News & Fox
4 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: A home in Waterkloof for R8.25m

The recently refurbished family home in one of Pretoria’s most sought-after suburbs offers plenty of space
News & Fox
1 month ago
