WHERE: Mountain View, Joburg
PRICE: R4.995m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
Set in an elevated position with city views, this architect-designed home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple reception areas. The pool and deck area overlooks a huge indigenous garden. Other features include a borehole, solar power system and double-storey staff accommodation.
WHERE: Morningside, Joburg
PRICE: R17m
WHO: Seeff
Set in the exclusive Villa Fiori Estate, this cluster has four en suite bedrooms, multiple living areas and an enclosed entertainment patio, pool, built-in Jacuzzi and fire pit. Other features include a 14-seater cinema, borehole and sprinkler system, water tanks, solar panels and a generator.
WHERE: Plettenberg Bay
PRICE: R29m
This multilevel home with ocean and Robberg mountain views has six bedrooms, 6½ bathrooms and various open-plan living and dining areas that flow to a covered patio, pool and entertainment area. There is also a self-contained flatlet with a separate entrance and storage space.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
HOT PROPERTY: Get set for Plett
Multilevel home with ocean and Robberg mountain views has six bedrooms and 6½ bathrooms
