News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Off-grid living in a nature estate

The large family home in Jeffreys Bay has five en suite bedrooms, multiple living areas, a braai and a pool

20 July 2023 - 05:00
Jeffreys Bay
Jeffreys Bay

WHERE: Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape

PRICE: R8.99m

WHO: Seeff

Set amid rolling hills and lush gardens, this large family home in Twin Valley Nature Estate has five en suite bedrooms, multiple living areas, a braai, pool and three outside decked areas. The estate is completely off-grid, and embraces the principles of sustainability and harmonious living with nature.

Waterkloof, Pretoria
Waterkloof, Pretoria

WHERE: Waterkloof, Pretoria

PRICE: R12.995m

WHO: Seeff

This designer home in Waterkloof Heights has an elevated position with expansive views over the surrounding landscape. There are four bedrooms, various living areas, a cosy pyjama lounge, connoisseur’s wine cellar, braai room and heated pool. The house is fitted with multiple solar panels, solar geysers and inverters.

WHERE: Pinnacle Point, Mossel Bay

PRICE: R22.4m

WHO: Seeff

Set in scenic Pinnacle Point Golf Estate with sea views, this house has four bedrooms and various living areas that flow to a patio and entertainment area with a heated pool and jacuzzi. Other features include a fully equipped cinema room, underfloor heating, study and staff accommodation.

ALSO READ:

HOT PROPERTY: Next to the water at Harties

Three golf estate homes feature this week
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: R19m for Karoo game farm

It’s fenced, stocked with wildlife and on the banks of a dam fed by the mighty Orange River
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: An entertainer’s dream for R17.5m in Harties

This thatched home in K’Shane Estate is suitable for entertaining on a grand scale
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
De-influencers add sanity to the socials
News & Fox / Digital
2.
Mining’s got a talent problem
News & Fox
3.
HOT PROPERTY: Off-grid living in a nature estate
News & Fox / Hot Property
4.
Enter the 2023 FM AdFocus Awards now
News & Fox
5.
PROFILE: Siba Mtongana — from mom’s kitchen to ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: Get set for Plett

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Fresnaye sea views for R100m

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A home in Bishopscourt for R38m

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A home in Waterkloof for R8.25m

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Spacious Umhlanga family home with rim-flow pool

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A farm in the Karoo for R15.9m

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.