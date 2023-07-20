HOT PROPERTY: Off-grid living in a nature estate

The large family home in Jeffreys Bay has five en suite bedrooms, multiple living areas, a braai and a pool
WHERE: Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape
PRICE: R8.99m
WHO: Seeff
Set amid rolling hills and lush gardens, this large family home in Twin Valley Nature Estate has five en suite bedrooms, multiple living areas, a braai, pool and three outside decked areas. The estate is completely off-grid, and embraces the principles of sustainability and harmonious living with nature.
WHERE: Waterkloof, Pretoria
PRICE: R12.995m
WHO: Seeff
This designer home in Waterkloof Heights has an elevated position with expansive views over the surrounding landscape. There are four bedrooms, various living areas, a cosy pyjama lounge, connoisseur’s wine cellar, braai room and heated pool. The house is fitted with multiple solar panels, solar geysers and inverters.
WHERE: Pinnacle Point, Mossel Bay
PRICE: R22.4m
WHO: Seeff
Set in scenic Pinnacle Point Golf Estate with sea views, this house has four bedrooms and various living areas that flow to a patio and entertainment area with a heated pool and jacuzzi. Other features include a fully equipped cinema room, underfloor heating, study and staff accommodation.
