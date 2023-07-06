HOT PROPERTY: R19m for Karoo game farm

It’s fenced, stocked with wildlife and on the banks of a dam fed by the mighty Orange River
06 July 2023 - 05:00
Vanderkloof, Northern Cape
WHERE: Vanderkloof, Northern Cape
PRICE: R19m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This 2,630ha Karoo game farm in the picturesque resort town of Vanderkloof, a 2½-hour drive from Bloemfontein, is on the banks of the Vanderkloof Dam on the Orange River. The farm is fenced, stocked with a variety of common game and includes a camp for breeding rare game.
Stonehurst, Cape Town
WHERE: Stonehurst, Cape Town
PRICE: R13.5m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
This contemporary designer home in Stonehurst Mountain Estate has an elevated position with views over the natural indigenous surrounds towards False Bay. There are four en suite bedrooms and multiple living areas that extend to a covered patio, pool and garden.
Stellenbosch
WHERE: Stellenbosch
PRICE: R24.75m
WHO: Seeff
Bordering Jonkershoek, this Scandinavian-inspired home has four en suite bedrooms, a separate one-bedroom flat and double-volume living areas that flow to a patio and pool. Other features include a large wine cellar, battery and inverter system and water storage tanks.
