News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R19m for Karoo game farm

It’s fenced, stocked with wildlife and on the banks of a dam fed by the mighty Orange River

06 July 2023 - 05:00
Vanderkloof, Northern Cape
Vanderkloof, Northern Cape

WHERE: Vanderkloof, Northern Cape

PRICE: R19m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This 2,630ha Karoo game farm in the picturesque resort town of Vanderkloof, a 2½-hour drive from Bloemfontein, is on the banks of the Vanderkloof Dam on the Orange River. The farm is fenced, stocked with a variety of common game and includes a camp for breeding rare game. 

Stonehurst, Cape Town
Stonehurst, Cape Town

WHERE: Stonehurst, Cape Town

PRICE: R13.5m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

This contemporary designer home in Stonehurst Mountain Estate has an elevated position with views over the natural indigenous surrounds towards False Bay. There are four en suite bedrooms and multiple living areas that extend to a covered patio, pool and garden. 

Stellenbosch
Stellenbosch

WHERE: Stellenbosch

PRICE: R24.75m

WHO: Seeff

Bordering Jonkershoek, this Scandinavian-inspired home has four en suite bedrooms, a separate one-bedroom flat and double-volume living areas that flow to a patio and pool. Other features include a large wine cellar, battery and inverter system and water storage tanks.

ALSO READ:

HOT PROPERTY: An entertainer’s dream for R17.5m in Harties

This thatched home in K’Shane Estate is suitable for entertaining on a grand scale
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Get set for Plett

Multilevel home with ocean and Robberg mountain views has six bedrooms and 6½ bathrooms
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Fresnaye sea views for R100m

The home has four en suite bedrooms, a chef’s kitchen and multiple open-plan living areas that flow to an outdoor entertainment area and pool
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
The record-breaking R75m Joburg penthouse
News & Fox
2.
From Alexander Bay to Tshwane: Meet the health ...
News & Fox
3.
PROFILE: Yasir Al-Rumayyan is the new king of golf
News & Fox
4.
Enter the 2023 FM AdFocus Awards now
News & Fox
5.
Fuji focuses on the future with portable X-ray ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.