HOT PROPERTY: Next to the water at Harties

Three golf estate homes feature this week

13 July 2023 - 05:00
Pecanwood, Hartbeespoort
Pecanwood, Hartbeespoort

WHERE: Pecanwood, Hartbeespoort

PRICE: R7.5m

WHO: Seeff

This double-storey house has views over Sand Plover Dam and the Magaliesberg mountains. It has three en suite bedrooms and open-plan living rooms that flow to an outdoor braai pit, entertainment area and pool. Extras include an inverter and 12 solar panels.

Pecanwood, Hartbeespoort
Pecanwood, Hartbeespoort

WHERE: Pecanwood, Hartbeespoort

PRICE: R6.35m

WHO: Seeff 

Set near the water with its own jetty, this refurbished home overlooks the 13th hole of the golf course. There are five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an open-plan lounge, dining and kitchen area that opens to a large enclosed patio, small garden and pool.

George, Garden Route
George, Garden Route

WHERE: George, Garden Route

PRICE: R7.45m

WHO: Seeff 

Set on a corner plot next to a park in Kingswood Golf Estate, this home has four spacious bedrooms, one of which is part of a flatlet with a kitchenette and study. There is an upstairs pyjama lounge, and a downstairs living area and braai room that flow to a garden.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.