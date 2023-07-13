This double-storey house has views over Sand Plover Dam and the Magaliesberg mountains. It has three en suite bedrooms and open-plan living rooms that flow to an outdoor braai pit, entertainment area and pool. Extras include an inverter and 12 solar panels.
Pecanwood, Hartbeespoort
WHERE: Pecanwood, Hartbeespoort
PRICE: R6.35m
WHO: Seeff
Set near the water with its own jetty, this refurbished home overlooks the 13th hole of the golf course. There are five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an open-plan lounge, dining and kitchen area that opens to a large enclosed patio, small garden and pool.
George, Garden Route
WHERE: George, Garden Route
PRICE: R7.45m
WHO: Seeff
Set on a corner plot next to a park in Kingswood Golf Estate, this home has four spacious bedrooms, one of which is part of a flatlet with a kitchenette and study. There is an upstairs pyjama lounge, and a downstairs living area and braai room that flow to a garden.
HOT PROPERTY: Next to the water at Harties
Three golf estate homes feature this week
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.