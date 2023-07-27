News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Come out of your Schelles in Umhlanga

The luxury duplex penthouse spans more than 800m² and offers panoramic sea views

27 July 2023 - 05:00
V&A Waterfront, Cape Town
WHERE: V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

PRICE: R56.35m

WHO: Seeff

This duplex penthouse of 263m² has a large outdoor entertainment area and private pool with 360º ocean, mountain and marina views. There are three en suite bedrooms, double-volume reception areas and an open-plan kitchen with integrated appliances. The unit has direct lift access.

Knysna, Garden Route
WHERE: Knysna, Garden Route

PRICE: R12m

WHO: Seeff

Set in Simola Country & Golf Estate, this contemporary designer home has three en suite bedrooms and multiple open-plan living areas that flow to an entertainment patio, pool and garden. Other features include a jacuzzi and a second outdoor living area with views of the golf course. 

WHERE: Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R35m

WHO: Seeff

This luxury duplex penthouse in the Oyster Schelles development spans more than 800m². There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, multiple living areas and a gourmet kitchen with a separate scullery, pantry and laundry room. The outdoor patio and pool area has panoramic sea views. 

