News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A penthouse in the V&A Waterfront for R49m

The property has stunning harbour, ocean and mountain views from its large patio and private pool

10 August 2023 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
V&A Waterfront, Cape Town
V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

WHERE: V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

PRICE: R49m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

This duplex penthouse in the Lawhill complex at the V&A Marina has stunning harbour, ocean and mountain views from its large entertainer’s patio and private pool. The property spans 215m² and has three bedrooms, all en suite, as well as an additional fourth bathroom and multiple living and entertaining areas.

Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal
Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal

WHERE: Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R16m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Located in The Pearls, this three-bedroom apartment (all en suite) has a prime position on Umhlanga’s main swimming beach. The apartment has open-plan living areas, a built-in bar and gourmet kitchen that open to a patio with ocean views. The complex has a swimming pool, gym, restaurants and shops. 

Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal
Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal

WHERE: Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R39m

WHO: Seeff

Located in Casa Blanca on Lagoon Drive on the Umhlanga beachfront, this duplex penthouse has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, three reception areas and a gourmet kitchen. There is a large outdoor entertainment deck and private pool with ocean views. The unit comes fully furnished.

ALSO READ:

HOT PROPERTY: Penthouse with wide views of Joburg

Its large terrace stretches all the way along the apartment itself
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Come out of your Schelles in Umhlanga

The luxury duplex penthouse spans more than 800m² and offers panoramic sea views
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Off-grid living in a nature estate

The large family home in Jeffreys Bay has five en suite bedrooms, multiple living areas, a braai and a pool
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
PROFILE: Pofadder’s queen of copper Shirley Hayes
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
2.
Tickets that soar higher than a netball star
News & Fox / Trending
3.
How to bring a city to its knees
News & Fox
4.
HOT PROPERTY: A penthouse in the V&A Waterfront ...
News & Fox / Hot Property
5.
A good week for Desiree Ellis
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: Next to the water at Harties

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R19m for Karoo game farm

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: An entertainer’s dream for R17.5m in Harties

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Get set for Plett

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Fresnaye sea views for R100m

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A home in Bishopscourt for R38m

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A home in Waterkloof for R8.25m

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.