This duplex penthouse in the Lawhill complex at the V&A Marina has stunning harbour, ocean and mountain views from its large entertainer’s patio and private pool. The property spans 215m² and has three bedrooms, all en suite, as well as an additional fourth bathroom and multiple living and entertaining areas.
Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal
WHERE: Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: R16m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Located in The Pearls, this three-bedroom apartment (all en suite) has a prime position on Umhlanga’s main swimming beach. The apartment has open-plan living areas, a built-in bar and gourmet kitchen that open to a patio with ocean views. The complex has a swimming pool, gym, restaurants and shops.
Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal
WHERE: Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: R39m
WHO: Seeff
Located in Casa Blanca on Lagoon Drive on the Umhlanga beachfront, this duplex penthouse has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, three reception areas and a gourmet kitchen. There is a large outdoor entertainment deck and private pool with ocean views. The unit comes fully furnished.
HOT PROPERTY: A penthouse in the V&A Waterfront for R49m
The property has stunning harbour, ocean and mountain views from its large patio and private pool
WHERE: V&A Waterfront, Cape Town
PRICE: R49m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
This duplex penthouse in the Lawhill complex at the V&A Marina has stunning harbour, ocean and mountain views from its large entertainer’s patio and private pool. The property spans 215m² and has three bedrooms, all en suite, as well as an additional fourth bathroom and multiple living and entertaining areas.
WHERE: Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: R16m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Located in The Pearls, this three-bedroom apartment (all en suite) has a prime position on Umhlanga’s main swimming beach. The apartment has open-plan living areas, a built-in bar and gourmet kitchen that open to a patio with ocean views. The complex has a swimming pool, gym, restaurants and shops.
WHERE: Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: R39m
WHO: Seeff
Located in Casa Blanca on Lagoon Drive on the Umhlanga beachfront, this duplex penthouse has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, three reception areas and a gourmet kitchen. There is a large outdoor entertainment deck and private pool with ocean views. The unit comes fully furnished.
ALSO READ:
HOT PROPERTY: Penthouse with wide views of Joburg
HOT PROPERTY: Come out of your Schelles in Umhlanga
HOT PROPERTY: Off-grid living in a nature estate
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
HOT PROPERTY: Next to the water at Harties
HOT PROPERTY: R19m for Karoo game farm
HOT PROPERTY: An entertainer’s dream for R17.5m in Harties
HOT PROPERTY: Get set for Plett
HOT PROPERTY: Fresnaye sea views for R100m
HOT PROPERTY: A home in Bishopscourt for R38m
HOT PROPERTY: A home in Waterkloof for R8.25m
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.