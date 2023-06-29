News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: An entertainer’s dream for R17.5m in Harties

This thatched home in K’Shane Estate is suitable for entertaining on a grand scale

29 June 2023 - 05:00
Hartbeespoort Dam
Hartbeespoort Dam

WHERE: Hartbeespoort Dam

PRICE: R17.5m

WHO: Seeff

This thatched home in K’Shane Estate is suitable for entertaining on a grand scale. There are three en suite bedrooms, the main with an outside shower, as well as a guest suite, study, gym, two playrooms, a large entertainment area, terrace, pool and garden. 

Blair Atholl, Centurion
Blair Atholl, Centurion

WHERE: Blair Atholl, Centurion

PRICE: R9.5m

WHO: Seeff

This large family home has views of the golf course and country surrounds. There are three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a separate cottage. Multiple living rooms flow to an outdoor terrace and courtyard. Other features include a sauna and hot tub. 

Shelley Point, West Coast
Shelley Point, West Coast

WHERE: Shelley Point, West Coast

PRICE: R21.5m

WHO: Seeff

Overlooking Shell Bay and Stompneus lighthouse, this guesthouse has a prime beachfront position in Shelley Point Golf Estate. It has a liquor licence and is fully furnished. There are four bedrooms and six guest suites, each with a sea-facing private balcony. 

News & Fox
News & Fox
News & Fox
