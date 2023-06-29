JSE’s only self-storage play cements its track record to deliver the goods come rain, shine or load-shedding
WHERE: Hartbeespoort Dam
PRICE: R17.5m
WHO: Seeff
This thatched home in K’Shane Estate is suitable for entertaining on a grand scale. There are three en suite bedrooms, the main with an outside shower, as well as a guest suite, study, gym, two playrooms, a large entertainment area, terrace, pool and garden.
WHERE: Blair Atholl, Centurion
PRICE: R9.5m
This large family home has views of the golf course and country surrounds. There are three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a separate cottage. Multiple living rooms flow to an outdoor terrace and courtyard. Other features include a sauna and hot tub.
WHERE: Shelley Point, West Coast
PRICE: R21.5m
Overlooking Shell Bay and Stompneus lighthouse, this guesthouse has a prime beachfront position in Shelley Point Golf Estate. It has a liquor licence and is fully furnished. There are four bedrooms and six guest suites, each with a sea-facing private balcony.
HOT PROPERTY: An entertainer’s dream for R17.5m in Harties
This thatched home in K’Shane Estate is suitable for entertaining on a grand scale
