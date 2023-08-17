News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Duplex at the top of the Da Vinci building

The 635m² apartment features private lift access and a separate butler’s pad

17 August 2023 - 05:00
WHERE: Sandton

PRICE: R85m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

Set at the top of the Da Vinci building in the heart of Sandton, this duplex penthouse has extensive views and spans 635m². It has four en suite bedrooms, multiple living, dining and study areas and a gourmet kitchen. Other features include a private lift, his and her bathrooms, a separate butler’s pad and a jacuzzi. 

V&A Waterfront, Cape Town
V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

WHERE: V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

PRICE: R47.995m

WHO: Seeff 

This large Moroccan-style penthouse has a good position on the Marina yacht basin and has been recently renovated. It features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, multiple entertainment areas, covered balconies, a gourmet kitchen with integrated Smeg appliances, as well as staff, store and laundry rooms. 

Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal
Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal

WHERE: Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R7.35m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This apartment is in the Edge of the Sea complex, which is near shops, restaurants and office parks. There are three bedrooms, three bathrooms and open-plan living areas. The complex has two swimming pools, a fully equipped gym, a squash court and direct beach access.

