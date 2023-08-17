Set at the top of the Da Vinci building in the heart of Sandton, this duplex penthouse has extensive views and spans 635m². It has four en suite bedrooms, multiple living, dining and study areas and a gourmet kitchen. Other features include a private lift, his and her bathrooms, a separate butler’s pad and a jacuzzi.
HOT PROPERTY: Duplex at the top of the Da Vinci building
The 635m² apartment features private lift access and a separate butler’s pad
WHERE: Sandton
PRICE: R85m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
Set at the top of the Da Vinci building in the heart of Sandton, this duplex penthouse has extensive views and spans 635m². It has four en suite bedrooms, multiple living, dining and study areas and a gourmet kitchen. Other features include a private lift, his and her bathrooms, a separate butler’s pad and a jacuzzi.
WHERE: V&A Waterfront, Cape Town
PRICE: R47.995m
WHO: Seeff
This large Moroccan-style penthouse has a good position on the Marina yacht basin and has been recently renovated. It features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, multiple entertainment areas, covered balconies, a gourmet kitchen with integrated Smeg appliances, as well as staff, store and laundry rooms.
WHERE: Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: R7.35m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This apartment is in the Edge of the Sea complex, which is near shops, restaurants and office parks. There are three bedrooms, three bathrooms and open-plan living areas. The complex has two swimming pools, a fully equipped gym, a squash court and direct beach access.
HOT PROPERTY: Penthouse with wide views of Joburg
HOT PROPERTY: Come out of your Schelles in Umhlanga
HOT PROPERTY: Off-grid living in a nature estate
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.