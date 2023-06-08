News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Fresnaye sea views for R100m

The home has four en suite bedrooms, a chef’s kitchen and multiple open-plan living areas that flow to an outdoor entertainment area and pool

08 June 2023 - 05:00
Fresnaye, Cape Town
Fresnaye, Cape Town

WHERE: Fresnaye, Cape Town

PRICE: R100m

WHO: Seeff

This house with elevated sea views spans 559m² and comes with the adjacent vacant erf of 582m². There are four en suite bedrooms, a fully equipped chef’s kitchen, multiple open-plan living areas that flow to an outdoor entertainment area and pool, as well as an office, media room, borehole and water tank.

Durbanville, Cape Town
Durbanville, Cape Town

WHERE: Durbanville, Cape Town

PRICE: R7.49m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Perched on a hill, this property in Aurora/Vergesig is set on a 1,600m² stand. It has two semi-detached two-bedroom (all en suite) homes. Each has a gourmet kitchen and separate living area that opens to a covered patio. There is a shared private pool area and a lush garden served by a borehole and computerised irrigation system.

Stellenbosch
Stellenbosch

WHERE: Stellenbosch

PRICE: R1.795m-R4.513m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Newinbosch is a mixed-use development set on 48ha with 1,320 apartments, simplexes, townhouses, courtyard homes and homesteads. Amenities include a shopping centre, primary and high school, crèche, clubhouse, shared office space, gym, tennis courts, cycling routes, dog park, 25m training pool and a 600m² urban farm.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.