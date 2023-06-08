HOT PROPERTY: Fresnaye sea views for R100m

Pepkor was supposed to be THE defensive JSE retailer — but its share price crash in the wake of disappointing numbers is a sign of investor capitulation
Financially illiterate MPs are forcing the monster into life without any idea of how the country will pay for it
Construction of a space exploration facility will catapult the historic Karoo village from the Victorian era into the space age
Tsakani Maluleke appeared as a beacon last week to South Africans rapidly losing faith that our municipalities, and service delivery, can be saved. Here, the auditor-general tells the FM why there’s ...
Local upmarket café Coco Safar plans to go further
WHERE: Fresnaye, Cape Town
PRICE: R100m
WHO: Seeff
This house with elevated sea views spans 559m² and comes with the adjacent vacant erf of 582m². There are four en suite bedrooms, a fully equipped chef’s kitchen, multiple open-plan living areas that flow to an outdoor entertainment area and pool, as well as an office, media room, borehole and water tank.
WHERE: Durbanville, Cape Town
PRICE: R7.49m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Perched on a hill, this property in Aurora/Vergesig is set on a 1,600m² stand. It has two semi-detached two-bedroom (all en suite) homes. Each has a gourmet kitchen and separate living area that opens to a covered patio. There is a shared private pool area and a lush garden served by a borehole and computerised irrigation system.
WHERE: Stellenbosch
PRICE: R1.795m-R4.513m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Newinbosch is a mixed-use development set on 48ha with 1,320 apartments, simplexes, townhouses, courtyard homes and homesteads. Amenities include a shopping centre, primary and high school, crèche, clubhouse, shared office space, gym, tennis courts, cycling routes, dog park, 25m training pool and a 600m² urban farm.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
HOT PROPERTY: Fresnaye sea views for R100m
The home has four en suite bedrooms, a chef’s kitchen and multiple open-plan living areas that flow to an outdoor entertainment area and pool
WHERE: Fresnaye, Cape Town
PRICE: R100m
WHO: Seeff
This house with elevated sea views spans 559m² and comes with the adjacent vacant erf of 582m². There are four en suite bedrooms, a fully equipped chef’s kitchen, multiple open-plan living areas that flow to an outdoor entertainment area and pool, as well as an office, media room, borehole and water tank.
WHERE: Durbanville, Cape Town
PRICE: R7.49m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Perched on a hill, this property in Aurora/Vergesig is set on a 1,600m² stand. It has two semi-detached two-bedroom (all en suite) homes. Each has a gourmet kitchen and separate living area that opens to a covered patio. There is a shared private pool area and a lush garden served by a borehole and computerised irrigation system.
WHERE: Stellenbosch
PRICE: R1.795m-R4.513m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Newinbosch is a mixed-use development set on 48ha with 1,320 apartments, simplexes, townhouses, courtyard homes and homesteads. Amenities include a shopping centre, primary and high school, crèche, clubhouse, shared office space, gym, tennis courts, cycling routes, dog park, 25m training pool and a 600m² urban farm.
ALSO READ:
HOT PROPERTY: House in Bantry Bay with a rotating garage
HOT PROPERTY: A home in Bishopscourt for R38m
HOT PROPERTY: A home in Waterkloof for R8.25m
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
HOT PROPERTY: A farm in the Karoo for R15.9m
HOT PROPERTY: Constantia home has own showjumping arena
HOT PROPERTY: An apartment on Clifton’s First Beach
HOT PROPERTY: A home in Zimbali for R21m
HOT PROPERTY: A home with a forest as a backyard
HOT PROPERTY: Clifton house with gym and cinema room
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.