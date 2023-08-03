News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Penthouse with wide views of Joburg

The large terrace stretches all the way along the apartment itself

03 August 2023 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sea Point, Cape Town
Sea Point, Cape Town

WHERE: Sea Point, Cape Town

PRICE: R27.5m

WHO: Seeff

Located in a prime spot on the Sea Point promenade, this duplex penthouse in The Rocklands has ocean views and more than 600m² of floor space. There are four en suite bedrooms, as well as multiple living and entertainment areas that lead to a sky deck and pool. A private elevator allows direct access to both levels. 

Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal
Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal

WHERE: Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R6.95m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This apartment in Edge of the Sea has ocean views and beach access, and is within a short walk of shops and restaurants. There are three en suite bedrooms, as well as open-plan dining and living areas that lead to a spacious patio. The complex includes two swimming pools, a communal braai area, a gym and a squash court. 

Morningside, Joburg
Morningside, Joburg 

WHERE: Morningside, Joburg 

PRICE: R14.49m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

At nearly 600m², this penthouse has a large rooftop terrace that runs the entire length of the unit and provides expansive city views. The recently renovated apartment has three bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen with wine cellar and cold room, a large lounge and a dining and braai area, as well as a jacuzzi. 

HOT PROPERTY: R19m for Karoo game farm

It’s fenced, stocked with wildlife and on the banks of a dam fed by the mighty Orange River
News & Fox
4 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Get set for Plett

Multilevel home with ocean and Robberg mountain views has six bedrooms and 6½ bathrooms
News & Fox
1 month ago

HOT PROPERTY: Come out of your Schelles in Umhlanga

The luxury duplex penthouse spans more than 800m² and offers panoramic sea views
News & Fox
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
The rot in African health care
News & Fox
2.
Johannesburg Art Gallery has a history of neglect
News & Fox
3.
Google faulted for platform dominance
News & Fox / Digital
4.
Juju strikes it lucky
News & Fox / Trending
5.
NUM suspends general secretary
News & Fox

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: R19m for Karoo game farm

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: An entertainer’s dream for R17.5m in Harties

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Get set for Plett

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Fresnaye sea views for R100m

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A home in Bishopscourt for R38m

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A home in Waterkloof for R8.25m

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Spacious Umhlanga family home with rim-flow pool

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.