Located in a prime spot on the Sea Point promenade, this duplex penthouse in The Rocklands has ocean views and more than 600m² of floor space. There are four en suite bedrooms, as well as multiple living and entertainment areas that lead to a sky deck and pool. A private elevator allows direct access to both levels.
This apartment in Edge of the Sea has ocean views and beach access, and is within a short walk of shops and restaurants. There are three en suite bedrooms, as well as open-plan dining and living areas that lead to a spacious patio. The complex includes two swimming pools, a communal braai area, a gym and a squash court.
At nearly 600m², this penthouse has a large rooftop terrace that runs the entire length of the unit and provides expansive city views. The recently renovated apartment has three bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen with wine cellar and cold room, a large lounge and a dining and braai area, as well as a jacuzzi.
HOT PROPERTY: Penthouse with wide views of Joburg
The large terrace stretches all the way along the apartment itself
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.