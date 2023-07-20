Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC wants to hijack private health care

Given South Africa’s social and economic situation, NHI will be a disaster

20 July 2023 - 04:00



In response to a question in parliament, health minister Joe Phaahla divulged that, in the past three years, the government has paid out more than R4bn in medicolegal claims. These were not all the result of negligence; some were a result of fraud. He was not asked, nor did he disclose, how many claims have yet to be finalised. 

These claims relate only to government hospitals. One shudders to think how the situation might develop with the introduction of National Health Insurance (NHI), when private hospitals are semi-institutionalised.

Though NHI is not in itself a bad idea, the government hasn’t presented a comprehensive financial model for the medium term. With the social and economic situation — and more than 40% unemployed — the consequence would be disastrous. Some countries in Europe have similar schemes, but about 80% of households in those countries pay taxes.

Current policy is that every citizen is entitled to be accepted as a patient in a state hospital. Depending on a means test, the less affluent may receive their medical service free of charge. However, the level of medical service and administration — but for a few exceptions — is not up to standard. Parliament knows that, and so the ANC wants to “hijack” private hospitals, doctors and nurses because state hospitals are failing.

If, or when, the NHI is introduced, chances are that a substantial number of private doctors will emigrate to escape becoming semi-civil servants.

VA Volker
Pietermaritzburg

