WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R100m
WHO: Dogon Group Properties
Nestled between Camps Bay and Clifton, this seafront property occupies a prime position on secluded Glen Beach on a 486m² plot. The newly built home spans three levels with direct access to the beach, a popular spot among local surfers and beachgoers. The house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and three reception areas with a seamless flow to a large terrace and pool. There is a secure garage.
WHERE: City centre, Cape Town
PRICE: From R999,000
The Fynbos, a mixed-use biophilic building spanning 24 storeys, now under construction in Bree Street, offers 689 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments sized from 24m²-82m². Buy-to-let investors can join a rental pool with net projected yields of up to 15% a year. Communal amenities include a rooftop sunset terrace with lap pool, co-working space, fitness centre, plant-based restaurant and bar.
WHERE: Bishopscourt, Cape Town
PRICE: R39.5m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
This French provincial-inspired home is on a large stand exceeding 8,000m² within walking distance of Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden. It has eight bedroom suites, nine bathrooms and multiple reception rooms including inter-leading living and dining areas flowing to a covered terrace, pool and garden. Other features include a country-style kitchen with laundry and scullery, study/library, pool house and bar.
HOT PROPERTY: On the beach for R100m
This new three-level home in Camps Bay has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and three reception areas
