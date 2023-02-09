News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: On the beach for R100m

This new three-level home in Camps Bay has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and three reception areas

09 February 2023 - 05:00
Camps Bay, Cape Town
Camps Bay, Cape Town

WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R100m

WHO: Dogon Group Properties

Nestled between Camps Bay and Clifton, this seafront property occupies a prime position on secluded Glen Beach on a 486m² plot. The newly built home spans three levels with direct access to the beach, a popular spot among local surfers and beachgoers. The house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and three reception areas with a seamless flow to a large terrace and pool. There is a secure garage.  

The Fynbos, Cape Town
The Fynbos, Cape Town

WHERE: City centre, Cape Town

PRICE: From R999,000

WHO: Dogon Group Properties

The Fynbos, a mixed-use biophilic building spanning 24 storeys, now under construction in Bree Street, offers 689 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments sized from 24m²-82m². Buy-to-let investors can join a rental pool with net projected yields of up to 15% a year. Communal amenities include a rooftop sunset terrace with lap pool, co-working space, fitness centre, plant-based restaurant and bar.

Bishopscourt, Cape Town
Bishopscourt, Cape Town

WHERE: Bishopscourt, Cape Town

PRICE: R39.5m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty 

This French provincial-inspired home is on a large stand exceeding 8,000m² within walking distance of Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden. It has eight bedroom suites, nine bathrooms and multiple reception rooms including inter-leading living and dining areas flowing to a covered terrace, pool and garden. Other features include a country-style kitchen with laundry and scullery, study/library, pool house and bar.

HOT PROPERTY: A whale of a house on the cliff path

This seaside property operates as a guesthouse and has 10 en suite bedrooms
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Multistorey villa in Fresnaye

Nine bedrooms, 9½ bathrooms and a dine-in wine cellar for 20 people
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: House with four outside showers

It also offers solar heating, a central cooling system and automated irrigation
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme
2.
We’ve made mistakes, admits new Spar chair Mike ...
News & Fox
3.
TymeBank meets TFG: ‘a new front door to banking’
News & Fox / Digital
4.
PODCAST: Eskom’s impossible task
News & Fox
5.
Kobus Marais: asking tough questions in defence ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: R100m beach bungalow in Camps Bay

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Fly like an eagle at this golf estate

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: House with a cinema room and 30,000l free water a month

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Gracious home in Oudtshoorn

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A R13.8m home set in the forest

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A luxury apartment in Plett from R4.7m

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.