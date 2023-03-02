HOT PROPERTY: Cape Town house with equestrian facilities

A horrible interim performance and rising debt have clearly spooked the market — but the faithful say KAP could be a new Bidvest in the making
The audit giant was at the scene of a R12bn fraud at Tongaat Hulett. This week it settled the case for R260m, admitting no liability
Big Food got a tax break to cut grocery prices. Here’s what would have worked better
The FATF decision to greylist was both expected and entirely preventable. Years of government inaction will now count against South Africans, as the cost of capital rises, funding dries up, trade ...
Norman Catherine’s take on the gangster state features in a new exhibition, his first solo show in 10 years
WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R49.995m
WHO: RE/MAX Living
Set over three levels, this villa overlooks Camps Bay beach and has six en suite bedrooms with wraparound balconies, multiple interleading living areas, a state-of-the-art open-plan kitchen and scullery fully equipped with Miele appliances. The extensive entertainment offering includes a bar, a pool and a jacuzzi terrace.
WHERE: Zwaanswyk, Cape Town
PRICE: R18.5m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
This double-storey home in a countrified setting has mountain views, four bedrooms, four bathrooms and multiple reception areas that flow to a patio, a pool and a garden. Equestrian facilities include stables, paddocks, feed and tack rooms, parking space for horse boxes and a self-contained groom’s cottage.
WHERE: Westcliff, Joburg
PRICE: R23m
This large family home in a boomed area has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and open-plan reception areas that lead to multiple entertainment patios, a pool and a garden. Special features include a gourmet kitchen, a study and separate offices, a wine cellar, a gym and a sauna. There is a borehole, a gas water boiler and a generator.
The double-storey property features stables, paddocks and a groom's cottage
The double-storey property features stables, paddocks and a groom’s cottage
