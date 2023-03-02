News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Cape Town house with equestrian facilities

The double-storey property features stables, paddocks and a groom’s cottage

02 March 2023 - 05:00
Camps Bay, Cape Town
Camps Bay, Cape Town

WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R49.995m

WHO: RE/MAX Living

Set over three levels, this villa overlooks Camps Bay beach and has six en suite bedrooms with wraparound balconies, multiple interleading living areas, a state-of-the-art open-plan kitchen and scullery fully equipped with Miele appliances. The extensive entertainment offering includes a bar, a pool and a jacuzzi terrace.   

Zwaanswyk, Cape Town
Zwaanswyk, Cape Town

WHERE: Zwaanswyk, Cape Town

PRICE: R18.5m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

This double-storey home in a countrified setting has mountain views, four bedrooms, four bathrooms and multiple reception areas that flow to a patio, a pool and a garden. Equestrian facilities include stables, paddocks, feed and tack rooms, parking space for horse boxes and a self-contained groom’s cottage.

Westcliff, Joburg
Westcliff, Joburg

WHERE: Westcliff, Joburg

PRICE: R23m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

This large family home in a boomed area has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and open-plan reception areas that lead to multiple entertainment patios, a pool and a garden. Special features include a gourmet kitchen, a study and separate offices, a wine cellar, a gym and a sauna. There is a borehole, a gas water boiler and a generator.

HOT PROPERTY: Overlooking Lookout Beach in Plett

Built over three levels with seven en suite bedrooms and a rooftop terrace with views of the sea
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: On the beach for R100m

This new three-level home in Camps Bay has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and three reception areas
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: A whale of a house on the cliff path

This seaside property operates as a guesthouse and has 10 en suite bedrooms
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
A bad week for Fikile Mbalula
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
PODCAST: The writing on the wall...
News & Fox
4.
Why supermarkets should slash the price of these ...
News & Fox
5.
‘I uncovered a child sex trafficking ring in my ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.