News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Overlooking Lookout Beach in Plett

Built over three levels with seven en suite bedrooms and a rooftop terrace with views of the sea

16 February 2023 - 05:00

WHERE: Plettenberg Bay

PRICE: R65m

WHO: Seeff Property Group

With access to Lookout Beach, this house is built over three levels and has seven en suite bedrooms, living areas and a sea-facing undercover patio, deck and pool. It has glass stacking doors and a rooftop terrace with views of  the sea.

WHERE: Parel Vallei, Somerset West

PRICE: R62m (plus VAT)

WHO: Seeff Property Group

This estate is on 3ha with mountain and ocean views. The manor house has five bedrooms, there are  two cottages (one- and two bedrooms) and three swimming pools. An office suite has a reception area, boardroom, kitchenette and bathroom.

WHERE: Linksfield, Joburg

PRICE: R14.999m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

On Linksfield Ridge, this family house has six bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms,  reception rooms and a banquet-size dining room that flow to a covered patio, pool and garden. Other features are an office/study, large separate flatlet and staff cottages.

HOT PROPERTY: On the beach for R100m

This new three-level home in Camps Bay has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and three reception areas
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: A whale of a house on the cliff path

This seaside property operates as a guesthouse and has 10 en suite bedrooms
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Multistorey villa in Fresnaye

Nine bedrooms, 9½ bathrooms and a dine-in wine cellar for 20 people
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
WATCH: How did South Africa’s illicit tobacco ...
News & Fox
2.
PROFILE: IEC chair Mosotho Moepya is electing to ...
News & Fox
3.
Parents, here are 8 measles outbreak questions — ...
News & Fox
4.
HOT PROPERTY: Overlooking Lookout Beach in Plett
News & Fox / Hot Property
5.
Charity work at Spar
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.