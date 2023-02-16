The electricity crisis is forcing Reits to spend millions helping shops, offices and factories avert business disruptions
WHERE: Plettenberg Bay
PRICE: R65m
WHO: Seeff Property Group
With access to Lookout Beach, this house is built over three levels and has seven en suite bedrooms, living areas and a sea-facing undercover patio, deck and pool. It has glass stacking doors and a rooftop terrace with views of the sea.
WHERE: Parel Vallei, Somerset West
PRICE: R62m (plus VAT)
This estate is on 3ha with mountain and ocean views. The manor house has five bedrooms, there are two cottages (one- and two bedrooms) and three swimming pools. An office suite has a reception area, boardroom, kitchenette and bathroom.
WHERE: Linksfield, Joburg
PRICE: R14.999m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
On Linksfield Ridge, this family house has six bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms, reception rooms and a banquet-size dining room that flow to a covered patio, pool and garden. Other features are an office/study, large separate flatlet and staff cottages.
HOT PROPERTY: Overlooking Lookout Beach in Plett
Built over three levels with seven en suite bedrooms and a rooftop terrace with views of the sea
