HOT PROPERTY: A whale of a house on the cliff path

Whether building a cottage, or selling hot dogs at a stand, you want to make sure you have all the paperwork up to scratch if you’re trying to diversify your income
What to do with forfeited funds when a company goes into liquidation? It’s a question that’s pitted liquidators against the Reserve Bank and Treasury
Unseasonal weather, disease and uprooting are taking their toll — but it’s not gloom and doom all round
The country’s sugar industry has faced a host of challenges for years, not least because an influx of cheap imports has undermined local production. The entire supply chain is under pressure — but ...
Hikes, history, surf, swimming, tidal pools, café culture … the Cape Peninsula has it all when it comes to top-notch experiences. The FM has picked 10 must-dos
WHERE: Hermanus, Whale Coast
PRICE: R35m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
On the cliff path, this seaside property operates as a guesthouse and has 10 en suite bedrooms, a manager’s cottage and a two-bedroom apartment. The house is set on 2,142m² and has access to the cliff path and is in walking distance of the village.
WHERE: Marloth Park, Mpumalanga
PRICE: R2.43m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
It lies on the banks of the Crocodile River, the southern boundary of the Kruger National Park near Komatipoort. This standalone house is fully furnished, has three bedrooms and a pool. Marloth Park has prolific birdlife and wild animals.
WHERE: Bryanston, Joburg
PRICE: R53m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
A sprawling 15,000m² plot with 1,800m² under roof. It has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, multiple reception rooms and a wine cellar that opens to a large enclosed patio. The property has a generator, solar system and borehole.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
HOT PROPERTY: A whale of a house on the cliff path
This seaside property operates as a guesthouse and has 10 en suite bedrooms
WHERE: Hermanus, Whale Coast
PRICE: R35m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
On the cliff path, this seaside property operates as a guesthouse and has 10 en suite bedrooms, a manager’s cottage and a two-bedroom apartment. The house is set on 2,142m² and has access to the cliff path and is in walking distance of the village.
WHERE: Marloth Park, Mpumalanga
PRICE: R2.43m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
It lies on the banks of the Crocodile River, the southern boundary of the Kruger National Park near Komatipoort. This standalone house is fully furnished, has three bedrooms and a pool. Marloth Park has prolific birdlife and wild animals.
WHERE: Bryanston, Joburg
PRICE: R53m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
A sprawling 15,000m² plot with 1,800m² under roof. It has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, multiple reception rooms and a wine cellar that opens to a large enclosed patio. The property has a generator, solar system and borehole.
HOT PROPERTY: Multistorey villa in Fresnaye
HOT PROPERTY: House with four outside showers
HOT PROPERTY: R100m beach bungalow in Camps Bay
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
HOT PROPERTY: Fly like an eagle at this golf estate
HOT PROPERTY: House with a cinema room and 30,000l free water a month
HOT PROPERTY: Gracious home in Oudtshoorn
HOT PROPERTY: A R13.8m home set in the forest
HOT PROPERTY: A luxury apartment in Plett from R4.7m
HOT PROPERTY: Renovated homestead with original woodwork throughout
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.