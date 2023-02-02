News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A whale of a house on the cliff path

This seaside property operates as a guesthouse and has 10 en suite bedrooms

02 February 2023 - 05:00

WHERE: Hermanus, Whale Coast

PRICE: R35m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

On the cliff path, this seaside property operates as a guesthouse and has 10 en suite bedrooms, a manager’s cottage and a two-bedroom apartment. The house is set on 2,142m² and has access to the cliff path and is in walking distance of the village.

WHERE: Marloth Park, Mpumalanga

PRICE: R2.43m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

It lies on the banks of the Crocodile River, the southern boundary of the Kruger National Park near Komatipoort. This standalone house is fully furnished, has three bedrooms and a pool. Marloth Park has prolific birdlife and wild animals.

WHERE: Bryanston, Joburg

PRICE: R53m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

A sprawling 15,000m² plot with 1,800m² under roof. It has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, multiple reception rooms and a wine cellar that opens to a large enclosed patio. The property has a generator, solar system and borehole.

HOT PROPERTY: Multistorey villa in Fresnaye

Nine bedrooms, 9½ bathrooms and a dine-in wine cellar for 20 people
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: House with four outside showers

It also offers solar heating, a central cooling system and automated irrigation
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: R100m beach bungalow in Camps Bay

The home offers spectacular ocean views and has a modern kitchen with top-of-the-range integrated appliances
News & Fox
1 month ago
