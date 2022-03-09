Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: The fundamental mistake Gwede Mantashe made in 2007 ANC leaders thought they could stop the Zuma rot and save ‘the movement’. They were wrong B L Premium

Everyone is having a go at Gwede Mantashe, our combative, loquacious and rambunctious energy minister and chair of the ANC. They want him to step down from his positions. You can’t blame them. He is comprehensively damned in part 3 of the Zondo commission report, released last week.

It found that Bosasa — a criminal network masquerading as a corporate entity — paid for security upgrades at three of his properties. The commission said “the provision of free security installations was manifestly part of the corrupt modus operandi of Bosasa and its directors”...