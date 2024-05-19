South Africa slipping to among least-favoured mining jurisdictions
Survey ranks country 64th of 86 jurisdictions assessed on their attractiveness as investment destinations
19 May 2024 - 08:37
South Africa has slipped on an authoritative global index that assesses mining jurisdictions based on their attractiveness as investment destinations.
As Australian resources giant BHP Billiton battles for control of Anglo American minus its South Africa-based assets, and Anglo announced a review of its own portfolio that could see it end up without the bulk of the South African assets, the Fraser Institute’s survey of mining companies found that while South Africa’s policy score had increased by 11, the country was now ranked 64th among 86 mining jurisdictions it assessed...
