News & Fox

PODCAST: Eskom’s impossible task

25 January 2023 - 07:00

Veteran energy analyst and journalist (and electrical engineer) Chris Yelland tells Peter Bruce in this illuminating edition of Podcasts From the Edge that it is going to take something special for Eskom to meet the exacting deadlines it has set itself to restore its vanishing Energy Availability Factor (EAF).

Fixing the EAF, which has fallen every year since Jacob Zuma became president, regardless of who the CEO has been, sits at the centre of plans proposed by Eskom management and now accepted and endorsed by the failing utility’s new board.

But as Yelland reminds us, the EAF in any one year represents the average performance of all 90 or so of its coal fired generators. And the decline first has to be stopped before it can even remotely begin to be reversed.

Effectively the board, which has just two months to find a new chief executive and then a chief operating officer a few weeks later, has made an executive decision that whoever replaces Andre de Ruyter (who leaves at the end of March) will have to accept and implement.

JAVIER BLAS: CEO wanted: Willingness to be scapegoat and/or punching bag essential

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said he would ‘applaud’ whoever agrees to take the job as CEO of Eskom
Opinion
1 day ago

DUMA GQUBULE: We must all rally behind fixing Eskom

The energy debate is becoming polarised on racial lines, deflecting attention from the inaction
Opinion
1 day ago

ALEXANDER PARKER: Mpumalanga is the big factor in Eskom’s future

In appalling circumstances, the Eskom executive team and the system operator continue to make plans for our exit from the mess of state capture
Opinion
2 days ago

SAM MKOKELI: Eskom calls for killer instinct, not paper tigers

People of this calibre would be in Ramaphosa's cabinet if he was really in charge of the ANC, writes Sam Mkokeli
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Local firm’s planes target Kruger Park’s poachers
News & Fox
2.
Why community health workers are ditching unions
News & Fox
3.
By the numbers | Fragile states
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme
5.
Why regulators are being taken to court over ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

Load-shedding could drop a bit this winter, says Eskom

National

Even SA’s lighthouses have to navigate load-shedding

National

Load-shedding can’t be ended overnight, Ramaphosa says

National

Environmental ruling for Karpowership due by March 7

News

Not even Elon Musk can save Eskom, says Michael Jordaan

Companies / Financial Services

AYABONGA CAWE: Closed Kota Central outlet has stories to tell

Opinion / Columnists

Small businesses desperate for diesel subsidies to survive

Economy

Cape Town lets loose the power of homes and businesses

National

Franchise industry urges urgent state action on energy crisis

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.