PODCAST: The writing on the wall...

It seems unlikely that this Eskom board will distinguish itself from its undistinguished predecessors
Until the dam breaks and a name is attached to the cartels hollowing out Eskom, the country is on a precipice, says Peter Bruce
Peter Bruce goes solo again in this new edition of Podcasts from the Edge, suggesting that former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s revelations about corruption inside Eskom and the direct involvement of cabinet ministers are probably the real reasons President Cyril Ramaphosa is being so slow to name a new government.
If he knows, as he probably does, what De Ruyter knows and what most of the media appear to have been given access to, it means he knows the names of the ministers involved.
The risk of not including them in a reshuffled cabinet may be intense.
At the same time, the risk of not firing them now will almost certainly come back to haunt the president later in the year and seriously damage his and the ANC's position ahead of elections in May 2024.
Until the dam breaks and a name is attached to the cartels hollowing out Eskom, the country is on a precipice. Anything, it can sometimes seem, could happen here.
