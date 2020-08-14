Lockdown day 140: Pictures of the day
A round-up of the best pictures from day 140 of the national lockdown
14 August 2020 - 06:00
A street vendor sells balloons at dusk at Le Vieux Port in Marseille, France. The French economy experienced its sharpest contraction on record in the second quarter when strict coronavirus lockdowns choked off manufacturing, tourism and consumer spending across Europe. Picture: Jeremy Suyker/Bloomberg
Pupils return to St Paul's High School for the first time since the start of the coronavirus lockdown nearly five months ago in Glasgow, Scotland. Pupils will return to more of Scotland's schools today, as the fallout continues from the governments decision to upgrade exam results. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
