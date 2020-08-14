News & Fox

Lockdown day 140: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 140 of the national lockdown

14 August 2020 - 06:00
A nurse prepares to test people at a Covid-19 testing facility in Eden Terrace in Auckland, New Zealand. Covid-19 restrictions have been reintroduced across New Zealand after four new Covid-19 cases were diagnosed in Auckland. Picture: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images
Nurses prepare to test people at a Covid-19 testing facility in Eden Terrace in Auckland, New Zealand. Covid-19 restrictions have been reintroduced across New Zealand after four new Covid-19 cases were diagnosed in Auckland. Picture: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images
People attend a street market during a nation-wide imposed lockdown during the Covid-19 outbreak in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India. Picture: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People attend a street market during a nation-wide imposed lockdown during the Covid-19 outbreak in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India. Picture: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks with media at a Covid-19 in Wellington, New Zealand. Covid-19 restrictions have been reintroduced across New Zealand after four new Coivd-19 cases were diagnosed in Auckland. Picture: Mark Tantrum/Getty Images
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks with media at a Covid-19 in Wellington, New Zealand. Covid-19 restrictions have been reintroduced across New Zealand after four new Coivd-19 cases were diagnosed in Auckland. Picture: Mark Tantrum/Getty Images
A street vendor sells balloons at dusk at Le Vieux Port in Marseille, France. The French economy experienced its sharpest contraction on record in the second quarter when strict coronavirus lockdowns choked off manufacturing, tourism and consumer spending across Europe. Picture: Jeremy Suyker/Bloomberg
A street vendor sells balloons at dusk at Le Vieux Port in Marseille, France. The French economy experienced its sharpest contraction on record in the second quarter when strict coronavirus lockdowns choked off manufacturing, tourism and consumer spending across Europe. Picture: Jeremy Suyker/Bloomberg
Pupils return to St Paul's High School for the first time since the start of the coronavirus lockdown nearly five months ago in Glasgow, Scotland. Pupils will return to more of Scotland's schools today, as the fallout continues from the governments decision to upgrade exam results. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Pupils return to St Paul's High School for the first time since the start of the coronavirus lockdown nearly five months ago in Glasgow, Scotland. Pupils will return to more of Scotland's schools today, as the fallout continues from the governments decision to upgrade exam results. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

