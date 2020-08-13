ROB ROSE: The lone insurer who defied peer pressure and paid Covid claims
Danie Matthee, CEO of Outsurance, is reaping the benefit of paying out claims for Covid-19’s lockdown, while many of his rivals run for cover
13 August 2020 - 05:00
If there was ever an event that illustrated the chasm between what many South Africans say, and what they do, it’s Covid-19. This has been evident in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s stirring talk of intolerance of corruption, even as ANC officials simultaneously rig the protective equipment tenders. And it’s just as evident at SA’s largest insurance companies, which talk of being there for a rainy day, but scarper for the hills at the first sign of clouds.
As the dust settles from the bust-up after most insurers refused to pay any Covid-19 business interruption claims, it’s clear some customers will be itching to ditch their insurers as soon as they can.
