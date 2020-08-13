Features A new normal: Covid-proofed offices Green design and green building practices are no longer nice-to-haves; they’re set to become property imperatives in reaction to the coronavirus BL PREMIUM

SA’s green building movement is likely to be an unintentional beneficiary of Covid-19, as architects, designers and developers are compelled to create safer and healthier buildings.

As employees across the globe start returning to their offices, industry players predict that green or sustainable workspaces will no longer be "nice to haves" — they will become necessities.