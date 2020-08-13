Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: The secret behind the booze ban Ramaphosa’s mistake was handing over the keys to the liquor cabinet to the best security guards in the land — the Zulus BL PREMIUM

I don’t know why it took so long for the epiphany to hit home: the real reason President Cyril Ramaphosa reinstated the liquor ban is not because he is a heartless monster who wants his people to die of thirst.

His mistake — at least from the perspective of this country’s drinkers — is that he gave the keys to the liquor cabinet to the best security guards in the land — the Zulus.