Lockdown: Pictures of the day

Police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets and various houses in Eldorado Park. There is a nationwide lockdown to halt the spread of the Covid-19 virus

31 March 2020 - 08:00

More on the coronavirus

Lockdown day 5: Coronavirus numbers

The number of coronavirus infections in SA continues to rise, sitting at 1,326 as of day five of the lockdown
5 hours ago

Covid-19 spreads tentacles into townships, old age homes

The coronavirus, which first entered South Africa in wealthy people returning from ski trips to Europe, is now beginning to seep into communities ...
Features
5 hours ago

‘Schadencovid’: will antivaxxers shun a cure?

Foolish people who think they’re immune to death and know better than scientists and accredited experts are getting their comeuppance in the face of ...
Features
5 days ago

