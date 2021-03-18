Features Inside the ANC’s 2022 ‘youth plan’ The noise from the ANC’s ‘RET faction’ captures much of the headlines. But it may be drowning out some of the jockeying going on ahead of the party’s 2022 elective conference BL PREMIUM

Is it time for a new-look ANC? An update on the 1912 version? Some leaders in the party seem to believe so. In the ANC, power rests in the party structures — in the regional bodies and, significantly, the provincial ones. It is here that change may be brewing.

The FM understands that there are moves afoot to harness the power of the regions and provinces to shake up the leadership of the party. The idea, it seems, is to "refresh" the ANC by elevating younger leaders from the provinces to build a "new ANC" at its 2022 elective conference...