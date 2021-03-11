ANALYSIS: No escaping the law for Zuma and Magashule
Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule are birds of a feather: both are hoping that playing politics will pull them out of the legal holes they’re in
11 March 2021 - 05:00
There can be no political solution to the legal woes of the doyens of the ANC’s radical economic transformation (RET) faction.
Former president Jacob Zuma and party secretary-general Ace Magashule are hedging their bets, hoping that politics will put paid to their long-overdue reckoning with justice...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now