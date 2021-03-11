Features ANALYSIS: No escaping the law for Zuma and Magashule Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule are birds of a feather: both are hoping that playing politics will pull them out of the legal holes they’re in BL PREMIUM

There can be no political solution to the legal woes of the doyens of the ANC’s radical economic transformation (RET) faction.

Former president Jacob Zuma and party secretary-general Ace Magashule are hedging their bets, hoping that politics will put paid to their long-overdue reckoning with justice...