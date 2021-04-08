Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC has terminal symptoms BL PREMIUM

The ANC seems to be spending an awful lot of time and energy on errant, corrupt leaders who are desperately clinging to it as a vehicle for their crimes. Instead, the government it runs should be focusing on rolling out vaccines to ensure that SA can get on top of the Covid pandemic and rejoin the global community. Bloomberg estimates that at the pace of our current vaccination programme, we will only reach the required level of immunity in a decade.For the governing party, in an election year, in a country with a limping economy, ending the pandemic through securing vaccines should have been the primary focus — but it was not. One wonders if the cabinet is hiding in its ranks anti-vaxxers who have sabotaged attempts to secure vaccines from the start.Since the middle of last year the party’s attention has been elsewhere — on its errant secretary-general Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma, who are constantly urinating on the constitution.Zuma’s umpteenth declaration of vic...