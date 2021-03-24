NATASHA MARRIAN: The tipping point of accountability
Finally, real accountability and justice will follow disclosure by all parties involved in state capture and corruption
24 March 2021 - 08:00
It has been a week of reckoning for a handful of politicians. Of course it’s not nearly enough, but the wheels of accountability, if not justice, quite yet, are inching forward. The case against former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 others moved to the high court on Tuesday, where they will, collectively, face more than 2,700 charges over allegations of tender fraud involving about R430m.
Two key political developments have preceded a crucial ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting set to take place over the weekend...
