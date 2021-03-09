Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist
PODCAST: Who is in charge, the cowboys or the crooks?

09 March 2021 - 07:00

Nothing is harder to divine in South Africa right now than what true “balance of forces” are inside the ANC. Put another way, who is in charge, the cowboys or the crooks? You can make a plausible case for secretary-general Ace Magashule being poised to remove, or begin to move, President Cyril Ramaphosa from power or that Ramaphosa is wholly untroubled by Magashule and will easily see a second term in office.

In this edition of Podcasts from the Edge, Peter Bruce talks to veteran political editor and now FM deputy editor Natasha Marrian and asks which way she thinks the currents inside the ANC wetlands are slowly moving. Like all smart political watchers, Marrian hedges her bets but, for now, reckons Ramaphosa has got the better of the Radical Economic Transformation faction. “Have a look at what ANC voting block has been to visit Jacob Zuma at Nkandla recently,” she suggests. This entertaining and wide-ranging discussion looks at the roadblocks Ramaphosa has to drive through this year.

NATASHA MARRIAN: Cyril’s hand strengthens, as RET faction flounders

What is critical for Ramaphosa, if he indeed wants a second term, is that he delivers more speedily on the vaccine rollout
5 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: The ANC’s severe case of schizophrenia

Ordinary South Africans remain in the unrelenting grip of the ANC’s mismanagement and larcenous treatment of the economy
1 week ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Where the ANC’s slippery slide began

After Holomisa was kicked out for blowing the whistle the ANC became corrupted from top to bottom and has never recovered
1 week ago

