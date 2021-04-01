Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: The myth of ‘military intelligence’ While internal feuding consumes all the ANC’s attention, more successful countries are vaccinating their people BL PREMIUM

South Africans should heave a sigh of relief at the fact that we are not about to go to war against a foreign force right now. We would not only lose, we would do so very badly. Why? Because if the example of retired general Maomela "Mojo" Motau is anything to go by, our army is led by fools.

Last Saturday Motau, a former military intelligence chief, led a motley crew of protesters to the ANC head office in central Joburg to demand that the party’s national executive committee (NEC) be disbanded. Waving placards proclaiming "Stellenbosch NEC must go" and "ANC NEC is liability", they sang and danced in front of Luthuli House to convey their message...