EDITORIAL: Ace’s damp squib

Magashule’s loyal forces have yet to reveal themselves. We are not holding our breath

08 April 2021 - 05:00
Ace Magashule’s supporters want to "shut down SA" in a series of "national protests" in support of the embattled ANC secretary-general. This follows a national executive committee (NEC) directive giving Magashule 30 days to step aside from his post due to the 21 counts of corruption and fraud he faces, linked to a dodgy R255m asbestos removal contract during his tenure as premier of the Free State.

This is a positive development, because it will reveal once and for all just how few people buy into Magashule’s plan to steal even more of the country — thus far, his alleged thievery has been limited to the Free State.

It will also expose those who believe it’s not necessarily problematic for the country when its political leaders are charged with serious corruption.

According to City Press, Magashule and his backers planned mass resignations from the NEC to force a special conference, but decided against it because they feared that many would not "follow through" and cause further embarrassment.

They therefore saw a series of national protests — shutting down national and city roads — as an alternative. Thus far, the shutdown has been pretty nonexistent. Magashule’s loyal forces have yet to reveal themselves. We are not holding our breath.

