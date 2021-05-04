National ANC SUSPENSIONS ANC national working committee to follow top six with letters to Ace & Co NWC endorses decision to give those facing criminal charges their marching orders BL PREMIUM

The ANC is cleaning house, with the party’s national working committee (NWC) endorsing a decision by the top six leaders to give those facing criminal charges, including secretary-general Ace Magashule, their marching orders.

Business Day reported on Monday that President Cyril Ramaphosa had the backing of the rest of the top leaders, leaving Magashule, who is facing corruption and fraud charges related to a R255m asbestos project in the Free State under his watch as premier, isolated...