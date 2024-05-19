Brazilian surprise for Naspers and Prosus
19 May 2024 - 08:34
Fabrisio Bloisi, the new Naspers Group and Prosus CEO, has moved swiftly to reassure the market that the group’s existing strategy will remain in place as questions were raised regarding future mergers and acquisitions, as well as capital allocation.
Bloisi’s appointment came as a surprise, with the share prices of Naspers and its global internet investment subsidiary Prosus closing slightly down on Friday on the news that the CEO of Brazilian food delivery company iFood, which he acquired in 2013 and was later bought by Prosus, would be taking over...
