Stormers pro deal makes the try line
The Stormers’ pro deal has gone through, but professional rugby needs a better finance model if it is to make the try line
16 May 2024 - 05:00
As investments go, it was hardly appealing. An outfit run by amateurs who had spent their way into debt and had mortgaged to the hilt its properties, among them a decaying Newlands HQ. The only asset worth a look was not a fixed one: a team of talented rugby players, the Stormers, and their coaching staff who understood the business of winning.
If the team — the union’s cash cow — was to continue to flourish, or even function, in an era of professionalism, drastic action would be needed to free it from the albatross of amateurs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.