Cyril wins NEC battle, but war looms Cyril Ramaphosa seems to have taken a hard line on corruption at this week's NEC meeting. Whether that will translate into meaningful action remains to be seen

The ANC has sought five legal opinions to determine whether its corruption-accused secretary-general Ace Magashule should step aside. Five.

It is difficult to find an organisation as averse to accountability. But it places President Cyril Ramaphosa in an awkward position. After all, ahead of being elected to lead the party in late 2017, accountability is exactly what he had offered...