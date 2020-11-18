PODCAST: How much pressure can Ramaphosa take?

FM columnist Peter Bruce continues his new Podcasts From The Edge series in a discussion with journalist and veteran ANC watcher Karima Brown.

As investors gather for a third round of fundraising for the country, the president faces a fightback as ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is charged.

But does Ace really have the firepower to hurt Ramaphosa and what is the Ramaphosa camp doing to counter the propaganda effect of the Magashule trial?

How likely is it that Jacob Zuma will ever give evidence to Raymond Zondo and why does the president leave Bheki Cele in charge of the police when he is clearly so unsuited for the job.

Finally, what was the meaning of that orange tie Ramaphosa wore when he addressed the nation last week.