Covid-19 ‘endtimers’: coming to a till-point near you

When President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the national state of disaster, it gave the government powers it would not otherwise have. This is generally seen as A Good Thing, as it makes it much easier to deploy the requisite resources to deal with the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, which could involve state equipment, stores, facilities and vehicles.

Seasoned corruption watchers — every single sentient South African, in other words — will, however, raise an eyebrow at the fact that regulations for emergency procurement procedures can be issued. This means the standard procurement rules are suspended, and the requirement to obtain multiple quotes doesn’t hold any more. (Of course, cynics will translate this as simply meaning that the requirement to obtain fake inflated quotes falls away, letting corrupt state officials leap right in with their cousin’s, husband’s or childhood friend’s rigged quote.)

Learning about the undertaking from the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) to sanitise trains, one person’s response was to imagine a news headline a few years from now: "How R30m Prasa Sanitiser Budget Ended up at the Durban July."

It’s not just the government we’re going to have to be vigilant about. There’s opportunity for businesspeople to take advantage as well, and we’re already seeing some activity in this area.

Your common or garden criminal is also leaping at the opportunity, and hospital group Netcare has had to issue a warning that "criminals are going to homes in various areas, claiming to be from Netcare or Netcare 911, and saying they are assisting the department of health with door-to-door screening for Covid-19".

There’s a history of businesspeople as well as politicians taking advantage of great disasters. When companies start going bankrupt, someone will be there to benefit. But what’s more worrying is that a growth in populism is also a potential reaction to economic collapse.