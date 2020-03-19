Features / Cover Story Mark Cutifani: Running Anglo in the age of corona How Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani got SA’s most iconic mining firm back on its feet BL PREMIUM

On the day that the first case of Covid-19 in SA is confirmed, Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani is in town, and desperately trying to keep a safe distance. At the Anglo American precinct in the Joburg CBD, which looks more Masonic lodge than corporate HQ, Cutifani playfully holds his foot out, offering a "Wuhan shake".

It is still hours before the SA case is confirmed, and locals have yet to become hyperconscious about physical contact. Not Cutifani. As the head of a multinational mining company, he’s more aware than most. To steer the ship of Anglo American, a global perspective is critical — as is regular travel across no fewer than six continents.