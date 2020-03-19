EDITORIAL: Up to us to put the brakes on coronavirus

It’s all anyone can talk about: the Covid-19 virus that is forcing every South African to seek sanctuary at home, swarm supermarkets for crates of toilet paper, and consider bartering relatives for pallets of hand sanitiser.

With over 7,800 global deaths and the JSE wiping years of savings off your pension every week, it’s clear that fear is the predominant emotion now.

In this respect, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the country on Sunday, in which he announced sweeping disaster measures — including travel bans, border closures and school closures — was the right antidote. He spoke decisively, with crystallised intent and even, implausibly, some degree of reassurance. But will these measures be enough? At this stage, you’d probably bet the president will have to step up the response for two critical reasons which speak directly to the core of the SA condition.

The first is that South Africans, maybe inured by decades of an illegitimate governing party until 1994 and then disenchanted by one riddled with corruption, are distrustful of authority. At times, there is a sense of unity and common purpose, but too often, this is subordinated to the notion that everyone is out for themselves. We’re a society of individuals who, seeing an orange light, are more likely to press the accelerator than the brake, irrespective of anyone else on the road.

So can we rise to Ramaphosa’s call for selflessness and personal responsibility? Can we isolate ourselves to flatten the curve for others?

On this, the jury is still out. But there are examples which show how hard a sell this is.